2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has set up a-five-member adhoc Ministerial committee to engage all stakeholders to assess government’s efforts in dealing with illegal mining in Ghana.

This comes in the wake of renewed public calls on the government to ban all illegal mining activities in the country.

Water resources and arable lands in galamsey areas have been heavily damaged by the unrelenting activities of illegal miners.

The Ghana Water Limited has bemoaned the heavy pollution of some of its treatment plants that supply water to some communities within its catchments of operation.

The water distributor had revealed an imminent water crisis in the country owing to the contamination of Rivers bodies that supplies water to the mining communities.

The five-member committee is led by the Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, the National Security Minister, a statement issued by the Information Ministry said.

Other members of the committee are: Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister for Defense, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah and Minister for information, Fatimatu Abubakar.