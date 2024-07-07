3 hours ago

Kantanka Herbal Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre has unveiled its maiden Brand Ambassadors to promote its innovative and revolutionary herbal supplement that promises to transform the health and well-being of Ghanaians and beyond.

The introduction of this product has taken the country by storm, bolstered by the endorsements of top influencers, including actor and TV show host Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, Kantanka TV's Fontomfrom Morning Show host Abena Kyei Boakye, and creative artist Papa Yaw Ataamle.

The product's development involved rigorous research and collaboration with top medical professionals, ensuring its efficacy and safety. Leading the charge is Dr. Ohene Kwabena Safo, supported by the visionary approval of Emeritus Professor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

According to WHO, 8 out of 10 people in most countries in Africa seek Traditional and Complementary Medicine (T& CM) as their first point of call when they are unwell.

“We at KHPRC recognizes this era of double burden of diseases where our population is fighting communicable diseases (HIV, chest infections, viral hepatitis) and non- communicable diseases (hypertension, diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney disease),

It is essential to research and provide safe, effective and quality herbal product for preventive health and general wellbeing as well as product for supportive treatment of communicable and non-communicable disease through integrative medicine.” Dr. Ohene Kwabena Safo, General manager.

This FDA approved Organic Herbal product is registered for Immune System support and fits into the present need of a product for preventive health and general wellbeing as well as integrative medicine practice (intake of product for supportive therapy with conventional standard treatment guidelines).

Off-label use: From the company’s research, it is also very beneficial in the supportive treatment for Hepatitis B, Hypertension, Diabetes, Immunosuppression (HIV) and other disease and stress-related ill-health.

It is important to note that the product is for oral use only and not recommended for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below the age of twelve.

Some interesting security features on the product include, a temper-proof hologram, embossed “KANTANKA” on the bottle, Embossed image of Kantanka, the cap has an embossed image of KHPRC logo, twelve stars surrounding a bigger one in the middle at the bottom of the bottle and a QR code which leads to the company’s website.

The influencers, known for their credibility and vast reach, have thrown their weight behind the product, emphasizing its role in enhancing general well-being. Their endorsement highlights the supplement's power and potential to improve health outcomes for countless individuals.

With such a powerful combination of health benefits and economic impact, Kantanka's herbal supplement is poised to become a supplement of choice in households across Ghana, Africa and beyond.

