47 minutes ago

Tension is mounting in the Karaga Municipality of the Northern Region following allegations that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Iddrisu Yakubu Dasana, ordered the disconnection of power to the Nyensobga community shortly after the area’s Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, intervened to restore electricity after months of blackout.

Nyensobga, a small agrarian community located about seven kilometers from the Karaga township, had been plunged into darkness for several months due to a faulty transformer that left households and businesses stranded.

The Local residents said numerous complaints were lodged at the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) office in the district, but the issue remained unresolved.

According to the Assembly Member for Nyensobga, Ibrahim Iddi, he made several follow-ups to the NEDCo district office but received no concrete response.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, the community elders and chiefs decided to seek assistance from their Member of Parliament, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who also serves as a former Minister of Finance under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Upon receiving the plea, Dr. Amin Adam reportedly engaged officials of NEDCo and facilitated the immediate replacement of the faulty transformer, restoring electricity to Nyensobga after months of darkness.

The gesture was met with widespread joy and appreciation from residents, who viewed the MP’s intervention as timely and life-changing.

However, the development allegedly sparked anger within the Municipal Assembly.

Multiple community sources said that MCE Iddrisu Yakubu Dasana was unhappy with the MP’s move, reportedly describing it as a political attempt to win public favor.

The MCE is said to have instructed local NEDCo officials to disconnect the community from the power grid until he returned from an official trip to Accra.

NEDCo officials, according to the sources, declined the directive, citing professional ethics and the need to avoid political interference in public utility operations.

Following their refusal, the MCE allegedly directed some known supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by one Iddrisu Siibi, to manually remove the fuse from the newly installed transformer—effectively cutting off power once again.

Residents said the MCE justified the action by accusing the community of political disloyalty, allegedly stating that they could not expect any government assistance since they had not voted for the NDC in previous elections.

Efforts to reach Iddrisu Yakubu Dasana for comments proved futile as several calls and messages went unanswered. NEDCo officials in the district have also declined to publicly comment on the matter, describing it as “sensitive.”

Meanwhile, the people of Nyensobga have appealed to the Northern Regional Minister and national authorities to intervene and restore power to the community.

They have condemned the alleged actions of the MCE as politically motivated and detrimental to their social and economic wellbeing.

Local opinion leaders fear the incident could heighten political tensions in Karaga, a municipality that has often been a hotspot of fierce partisan rivalry between the NDC and the NPP, especially during election periods.

As of the time of filing this report, Nyensobga remains in darkness, awaiting a resolution from regional authorities and a possible intervention from NEDCo headquarters to restore power to the affected community.