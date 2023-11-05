3 hours ago

Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu, the head coach of Karela United, has admitted that his team is under pressure to secure victories in their upcoming matches.

Karela United's recent struggles continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

Karela took the lead in the 6th minute through Emmanuel Owusu Boakye, but Hamza Issah equalized for Hearts of Oak in the 40th minute.

This draw extended Karela's winless streak to seven matches. The Pride and Passion have won just one, lost two, and drawn six of their nine games.

Currently occupying 14th position on the league standings with 9 points, Karela United faces the possibility of falling into the danger zone after matchday 9. The team's recent form has increased the pressure to secure positive results in their upcoming matches.

Shaibu acknowledged the weight of expectations and the demand for improved performances, saying, "Yes, definitely the team will be under pressure to deliver because to whom much is given, much is expected."

Karela United will be seeking a change in fortune as they prepare to face Accra Lions in their next game.