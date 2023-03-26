5 hours ago

Karela United gave their relegation survival a huge boost as they thrashed ten-man Accra Hearts of Oak at the CAM Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Anyinase-based side gave the phobians their heaviest defeat so far this season as they beat them 3-0.

It was a sweet revenge for former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed whose contract was terminated by the capital-based club as he provided the assist for two of the three goals his side scored.

He provided the cross from the right flank for Owusu Boakye's opener in the 17th minute before Fatawu also provided the cross which was turned home by Konadu Yiadom into his own net in the second half to make it 2-0.

A late strike from Richard Berko sealed the victory for the relegation-threatened Karela United.

Hearts of Oak's woes were compounded when defender Rashid Okine was shown his marching orders before halftime for a foul on Abdul Ayeh and had to play the second with ten men.

Karela United added the third goal deep in stoppage time in the 87th minute through Richard Berko to make it 3-0.

Hearts will face Accra Lions in their next game while Karela United will also play against King Faisal in a relegation six-pointer.