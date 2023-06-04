3 hours ago

Karela secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bibiani Goldstars at CAM Park in Ainyinase, with goals from Evans Adomako and George Amonoo proving decisive.

Karela got off to a strong start, with goals from Adomako in the 41st minute and Amonoo in the 48th and 57th minutes, giving them a commanding 3-0 lead. Abednego Tetteh then sparked a comeback for Bibiani Goldstars, scoring in the 60th and 78th minutes to make it 3-2.

The match seemed destined for a draw, but Karela held firm to secure all three points. It was a tough result for Bibiani Goldstars, who had shown promise in their recent performances, with three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games.

With the victory, Karela climbed to the 13th position in the league table with 44 points, while Bibiani Goldstars remained in the fifth spot with 48 points.