5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have secured a bumper sponsorship deal from the Ghana National Petroleum Council (GNPC).

GNPC as part of their corporate social responsibility have decided to give support to clubs in where oil explorations are being done.

The state's oil firm have been of immense help to to Karela United by constructing an astro turf pitch at the club's Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Anyinase.

As part of the sponsorship package, GNPC will give Karela United $100,000 every year for the next three years.

This was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Council (GNPC), Dr. K.K Sarpong at the handing over ceremony of the Astro turf pitch.

?s=20