4 hours ago

Karela United made light work of new boys Accra Lions at their dreaded fortress the Crosby Awuah Park on Sunday as they defeated them by 3-0.

The away side dominated the game in the opening spells but could not make their dominance count as Karela United threatened with vicious counter breaks.

Midway into the first half the host took the lead in the game from the spot as Umar Bashiru converted to make it 1-0.

George Amonoo added the second goal for the host in the 43rd minute to make it 2-0.

Karela United were all over the away side as Ebenezer Ocran added the third goal for the host to make it 3-0.

The home side have now moved from the 13th to the 10th spot with the win whiles Accra Lions are 14th on the league log.