1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Karela United have mutually terminated the appointment of their coach Enos Kwame Adepah.

The Anyinase based side have been piss poor in the Ghana Premier League after 15 matches languishing 17th in the league with 5 points adrift of safety.

Karela have a paltry 11 points from a possible 45 points in the league and no wonder they are fighting for survival in the league.

A spokesperson for the club Samuel Eyam confirmed the club has parted ways with their coach on mutual consent in an interview with Kumasi FM on Thursday.

“We have verbally agreed to mutually part ways with coach Enos Adepa. We will meet this afternoon to go through the contractual issues and some allowances due him which there will be an official statement on the subject afterwards.

"There were many things that happened after our loss to Ashantigold bringing his security under threat after the supporters attacked him on two occasions."

“We met afterwards and told him to resign which he agreed.” He added