The Ghana Football Association has named Abdul Karim Zito as Head Coach of the National Under 20 team, the Black Satellites.
He will be assisted by Augustine Evans Adotey and Salifu Fatawu as assistant 1 and assistant 2 respectively.
Other members of the Technical Team are:
- Jerry Asare - Goalkeepers Trainer
- Philimon Mensah - Team Doctor
- Ray Ricky Romeo - Physical Trainer
- Gilbert Yankson - Physiotherapist
- Mohammed Asamoah - Welfare Officer
- Ishmael Hamidu - Equipment Officer
The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team,
- Randy Abbey - Chairman
- Albert Commey - Vice Chairman
- Samuel Aboabire - Member
- Eric Delali Senaya - Member
- Alhaji Abu Alhassan - Member
