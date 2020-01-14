1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has named Abdul Karim Zito as Head Coach of the National Under 20 team, the Black Satellites.

He will be assisted by Augustine Evans Adotey and Salifu Fatawu as assistant 1 and assistant 2 respectively.

Other members of the Technical Team are:



Jerry Asare - Goalkeepers Trainer

Philimon Mensah - Team Doctor

Ray Ricky Romeo - Physical Trainer

Gilbert Yankson - Physiotherapist

Mohammed Asamoah - Welfare Officer

Ishmael Hamidu - Equipment Officer



Randy Abbey - Chairman

Albert Commey - Vice Chairman

Samuel Aboabire - Member

Eric Delali Senaya - Member

Alhaji Abu Alhassan - Member

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team,