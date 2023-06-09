1 hour ago

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, has called up FC Basel defender Kasim Nuhu Adams as a replacement for Alexander Djiku in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Djiku, who plays for RC Strasbourg, suffered an ankle injury during a French Ligue 1 match against Troyes on May 21, 2023.

Adams, 27, brings a wealth of experience to the team with 11 previous appearances for Ghana since his debut on November 12, 2017.

The FC Basel defender had an impressive campaign in the recently concluded season, making him a suitable replacement for Djiku.

The Black Stars will begin their training camp in Accra on June 12 in preparation for the crucial qualifier, which is scheduled to take place in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023.

Adams' inclusion in the squad will strengthen Ghana's defense as they aim to secure a victory and continue their journey in the Africa Cup of Nations.