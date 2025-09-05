2 hours ago

The Kasoa-Ofaakor District Magistrate Court has sentenced three individuals to a combined 20 months in prison for their involvement in examination malpractice during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Among the convicted are Samuel Armah, a teacher at Ghana College Senior High School, and two university students, Kwame Oteng Nkansah and Amedeka James. The trio was arrested in Kasoa for engaging in various forms of cheating during the Social Studies Paper 1 exam.

Armah, who was assigned as an invigilator, was found dictating leaked answers from his mobile phone to candidates in the exam hall. He was fined 80 penalty units and handed an eight-month prison sentence.

Nkansah, a Level 100 student at Accra Technical University, was convicted for impersonating a candidate, Quayson Francis Atta, from Ghana College SHS. He received a six-month jail term and an 80 penalty unit fine.

James, a Level 100 student of the University of Ghana, was also sentenced to six months in prison and fined 80 penalty units for impersonating his twin brother, Amedeka Justice, during the same examination.

During a monitoring visit to one of the centres, Chief Executive of the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Seth Sabah Sewornoo-Banini, observed irregularities in candidate seating arrangements. He said new protocols would be introduced to tighten security and prevent further breaches.

Municipal Education Director Frank-Etrue Hayford condemned the actions and reaffirmed the directorate’s commitment to preserving the credibility of the examination process.