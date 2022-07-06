2 hours ago

The Kasoa North District office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the number of complaints from customers has increased by over 70% after the utility company gave its consumers a one-month grace period to report faulty meters among other issues, to its outfits nationwide for redress.

The power distribution company says it is adequately prepared to address the challenges of consumers in order to rake in more returns.

The leadership of ECG on June 7 issued a one-month grace period to power consumers to report all faulty meters, illegal connections and all other challenges for redress, indicating that the deadline for the exercise is July 6, 2022.

The company also urged customers who have meters but don’t receive bills to report to the nearest ECG office for redress.

The power distribution company said the move is to help recover the losses in the system while addressing the needs of its customers.

The Electricity Company of Ghana said a task force will subsequently be set up to arrest and prosecute persons who are caught engaging in any form of illegality after the one-month grace period.

According to the Kasoa North District Manager of the ECG, they have been overwhelmed by customers, ahead of the deadline.

He believes the grace period will help correct anomalies in the system.

According to Ing. Frank Amegashitsi, the District Manager for Kasoa North, the number of customers who have come to their office to make complaints after the announcement has increased astronomically.

“We are taking advantage of the moratorium to capture customers who are not on our system. We are asking customers to take advantage of the moratorium to report any issues to our outfit for redress, and the numbers are high. We had to seek support from our colleagues from the Kasoa South District to help us in dealing with the customers. We had a long queue here and with their support, we dispatched them,” Mr. Amegashitsi told Citi News.

“The number of complaints after the one-month moratorium in percentage-wise has risen to about 70% which is rare in our dealing with customers,” he added.

“Within the grace period any information given to us by customers regarding illegalities, faulty meters among others will not be held against them so long as it falls within the deadline, and we want to assure our customers about that,” the District Manager added.

The customers who were captured by Citi News at the Kasoa North branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana said they are eager to meet the deadline given by the power distribution company and have their challenges addressed.

“I have not been receiving bills from ECG for over a year after receiving a new meter and this is worrying. I have been trying to prompt authority about it, and they keep on postponing but now that I am here at the office, I am hoping that the challenges will be addressed,” Frank Arthur, a customer, told Citi News.

The deadline for the Electricity Company of Ghana moratorium is due to end on July 6, 2022, with various individuals being urged to support the exercise and report faulty meters among others, to the company.

Source: citifmonline