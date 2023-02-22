1 hour ago

The Amasaman District Court B in the Greater Accra Region has convicted, Kwesi Sam Abudu, a 28-year-old for stealing cables from a transformer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Central Region.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector Sabutu Caesar of the Dankyira Police Station, Weija Division told the court that, on 6th February 2023 the ECG faults team received a call from a resident of Domeabra in the Kasoa North District informing them of a theft case at the ECG substation.

According to the Prosecutor, some residents of Domeabra spotted the convict at dawn cutting a copper cable off the transformer.

He said the residents then apprehended him and handed him over to officials of the ECG who then reported him to the police.

On 10th February 2023 the accused, Kwesi Sam Abudu was then arraigned before the court.

The accused pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

Presiding over the case, Her Worship, Annette Sophia Essel sentenced the accused to fifteen (15) months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the District Manager for Kasoa North, Ing. Franklin Amegashitsi, the Electricity Company of Ghana speaking on the issue said the area has recorded such theft cases in recent times regarding transformer cables.

He explained that the cables serve as an earthing system that protects the transformers from damage in the event of lightning strikes, voltage spikes, etc.

“When the copper cables meant for earthing for the transformers are stolen, the protection of the transformers is reduced. This implies that the transformers are exposed to damage and this comes as a huge cost to the company to replace them,” he added.

Therefore, he pleaded with the Assembly members in the various communities to be vigilant and help ECG mitigate these theft cases.

He said the District is embarking on night monitoring activities to keep an eye on the company’s installations at the numerous substations, adding that the Electricity Company of Ghana is collaborating with the police to identify and root out such unscrupulous acts within the district.