9 hours ago

A heartbroken mother from Kasoa, Abigail Nyamalor, has narrated the devastating chain of events that led to the death of her 22-year-old daughter, Priscilla, one of the six victims of the tragic stampede during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment screening at the El-Wak Stadium.

Two of the deceased applicants hailed from Kasoa, including Priscilla, whose dreams were cut short on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Abigail recounted how her daughter left home early for the exercise, assuring the family she would return safely.

“I prayed for her and told her God would protect her,” the grieving mother recalled.

Not long after arriving, Priscilla phoned to say the grounds were extremely crowded.

“She said there were so many people, but I told her God would be with her,” Abigail said. “She told me she was going to switch off her phone and that I shouldn’t worry. She promised to come back home.”

But panic struck when attempts to reach Priscilla later proved futile.

“I kept calling, but her phone wouldn’t connect. Eventually, a man answered and asked me to hold on. No one spoke again, so I ended the call,” she recounted.

The heartbreaking truth emerged shortly after.

“When I called back, someone told me my daughter had fallen during the stampede and people walked over her. They said she had been taken to the 37 Military Hospital,” Abigail said, her voice breaking.

Her worst fears were confirmed when the family arrived at the mortuary.

“My daughter was lying there. She was just 22. We couldn’t find any of her belongings,” she cried.

Six young applicants died in the incident, while several others sustained injuries and are currently being treated at the 37 Military Hospital.