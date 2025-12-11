10 hours ago

Black Galaxies head coach Kassim Mingle has clarified his decision to leave Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare out of recent training camps, including the 20-man squad named for next Tuesday’s friendly against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The omission sparked questions among fans, but Mingle insists the move is deliberate, aimed at giving other local goalkeepers the chance to gain valuable national team experience.

Mingle’s Rationale

“There’s no reason to keep calling Benjamin Asare to the Black Galaxies when he already has a spot in the Black Stars and has justified himself at that level.”

He added that several goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League deserve opportunities to prove themselves:

“It doesn’t make sense to invite him to the Galaxies again just to ‘justify’ himself.”

Development Focus

Mingle’s approach highlights:



Pathway creation for emerging talents in the local league.



Avoiding duplication by not recalling players already established in the senior Black Stars setup.



Building depth in Ghana’s goalkeeping pool ahead of future competitions.



For Benjamin Asare: His status as a Black Stars goalkeeper is already secure.



For local keepers: A chance to showcase ability and stake a claim for higher recognition.



For the Black Galaxies: Reinforces their role as a developmental bridge between domestic football and the senior national team.

This decision underscores Mingle’s philosophy of expanding opportunities within the home-based setup, ensuring Ghana’s next generation of goalkeepers are battle-tested and ready for future national assignments.