1 hour ago

The National Women's Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Kate Gyamfua joined other National executives as the second (2nd) phase of the Nationwide Thank you tour gets to Northern region and North East Region respectively.

Obaatanpa Kate Gyamfua on her side thanked the Constituency Executives and the people for their support to the party and President Akufo-Addo in the last Elections. She assured the people of the President’s resolve to address their developmental challenges.

Obaatanpa Kate also used the opportunity to call on the people to leave their differences behind and come on board to work hard to ensure that, the party breaks the 8 years chain of governance.