1 day ago

Main organiser of the tournament Alhaji Tamim Issah,flanked members of the National Supporters Union

The Kawokudi AstroTurf in Mamobi will host this year's Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup after organisers announced the tournament's first venue change in eight years.

The landmark 10th edition of the competition will move from its traditional home at the Fadama AstroTurf due to ongoing renovation works at the facility.

Tournament organiser Alhaji Tamim Issah confirmed the decision during the official launch and draw ceremony at Iqra Radio studios in Accra on Monday.

"We have called Fadama our home for eight years, but circumstances have forced us to relocate temporarily," said Alhaji Issah.

"The Kawokudi facility offers excellent playing conditions and will comfortably accommodate the passionate supporters who bring so much colour and atmosphere to our matches."

The venue change adds another dimension to this milestone anniversary edition, which will feature 15 teams - a departure from the 32-team format used in recent years.

According to organisers, the Mamobi-based facility was selected after careful consideration of multiple alternatives, with its central location and upgraded facilities making it an ideal temporary home for the prestigious tournament.

"While Fadama holds a special place in our tournament's history, the Kawokudi pitch provides us with the quality playing surface our players deserve for this special 10th anniversary edition," Alhaji Issah added.

The tournament, which begins on 12 April, will feature a unique format bringing together previous champions and founding communities. Three-time winners Ashaiman have received automatic qualification to the quarter-finals, while the remaining 14 teams will compete in a preliminary round to secure their place in the last eight.

This year's competition coincides with the birth month of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, after whom the tournament is named.

"April is a significant month for us as it marks the birth month of our revered National Chief Imam," Alhaji Issah explained.

"There could be no better time to celebrate our 10th anniversary than during this blessed month that gave us the visionary leader around whom this tournament was built."

Named after the National Chief Imam, the competition has grown from a modest eight-team tournament in 2015 to one of Ghana's most significant community football events, with Ashaiman (three titles), Mamobi and Kasoa (two each), Madina and Nima (one apiece) having claimed the trophy over its decade-long history.