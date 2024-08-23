12 hours ago

Keche Joshua, a member of the popular Ghanaian music group Keche, has publicly expressed his frustration with fellow musician King Paluta, accusing him of disrespecting the group by failing to promote a song they did together.

In a post on Instagram, he said King Paluta is now arrogant following his recent success in the music industry.

According to Keche Joshua, King Paluta, known for his hit song “Aseda,” has failed to accord the needed respect to established artistes like Keche, who have paved the way in Ghana’s music industry.

Joshua highlighted that while other artists, including Sista Afia, Eno Barony, and Wendy Shay, have supported and promoted songs they’ve worked on with King Paluta, he has refused to do the same for their joint project.

“These artistes who get one hit, two hits, don’t respect. You see King Paluta, where you reach? What kind of stupid disrespect is that? King Paluta, you do music and video with Sista Afia, Eno Barony, Wendy Shay, Tulenkey, and all of them—it’s beautiful,” Keche Joshua remarked, expressing his disappointment.

He further urged King Paluta to take inspiration from how artistes like Shatta Wale and Amerado are actively promoting their collaborations, emphasizing the need for unity and mutual support within the industry.

Keche Joshua pointed out that despite their efforts to promote the ‘My Father’, song, King Paluta’s team dismissed their requests, stating that they only use his platform for his solo promotions.

“We do music with you, King Paluta… he never posts it… his team says they don’t use his page to do promo, only for King Paluta Army. See the way Wale and Amerado do it… We called you, recorded the song with you… we talked with you, and you were happy… we wanted a visualizer, you never did. We bothered him so many times… now he does a video, sends it to us… we post it, and he never reposts,” Keche Joshua lamented.

As of now, King Paluta has not responded to the allegations made by Keche Joshua. The situation has sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders, with many awaiting King Paluta’s side of the story.