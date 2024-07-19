2 hours ago

A sea of mourners gathered at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Community 2, Tema, for the funeral rites of blogger John Fui Tamakloe, affectionately known as John Claude.

The seasoned publicist tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident involving musicians KK Fosu and Bless.

The solemn ceremony saw multitudes paying their final respects, with no dry eyes as family members took turns to bid farewell to the 33-year-old.

Among the mourners were notable figures such as Keche, Rocky Dawuni, and talent manager Pep Junia, who all came to honor the late blogger.

Following the funeral rites, John Claude was transported to his hometown in the Volta Region for a private burial.

Until his untimely demise, he served as a publicist for top musicians including Morgan Heritage, Rocky Dawuni, and Stephanie Benson.