1 hour ago

Members of the Lotto Marketing Companies (LMC) say they are in support of a decision by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to sue gaming company Keed Ghana Limited and the various telecommunication companies operating an illegal mobile game making airwaves across the country.

Describing their action as illegal, LMC said checks at the National Communications Authority (NCA) and NLA have indicated that no license has been given to Keed Ghana and the telcos to operate the game as insinuated by Keed Ghana Limited in an earlier release.

They argue, the agreement between NLA and Keed Ghana Limited is strictly limited to the operation of a dividend game known as Lucky 3, hence any action contrary was a breach of contract.

They are therefore joining the NLA in urging the public to discontinue the patronage of the game as measures are put in place to shut it down and bring Keed Ghana Limited and the various telcos to book.

Read the full statement from the Lotto Marketing Companies

Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and Airteltigo are deceiving the General Public over *959#

In response to the press release issued by Keed Ghana Limited on 27th February 2020, the Lotto Marketing Companies wish to state categorically that the content of the release by Keed Ghana Limited is very misleading, misrepresentation and misinformation.

The Lotto Marketing Companies would like to put on record that per our checks at the National Communications Authority (NCA) and National Lottery Authority (NLA), *959# Mobile Game operated by Keed Ghana Limited and its partners such as MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo is illegal. They have NO License from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to operate 5/90 Via *959# Mobile lottery Gaming.

The agreement between NLA and Keed Ghana Limited is strictly limited to ONLY DIVIDEND GAME known as LUCKY 3.

Keed Ghana Limited is deceiving the general public, creating a false impression that they have License from NLA to operate our flagship Product 5/90 via *959# Mobile Game.

In the coming days, the NLA-LMC Joint Working Committee SHALL SUE MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited for unlawful operation of *959# Mobile lottery Gaming.

Issued by: Lotto Marketing Companies Source: myjoyonline.com