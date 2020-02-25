1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwaah Mireku has laid bare reasons why his former outfit has failed to win the Ghana Premier League for more than a decade now.

The last time the Phobians won the league was in the 2008/2009 season and have since that period struggled to win any trophy of significance.

Hearts of Oak have since that time been engulfed in mediocrity going trophy-less almost each passing season and the former captain has blamed it on player exodus.

Mireku says the club should be able to keep their key players together for a long time If they are to win the elusive league title.

“The real problem with Hearts of Oak has been consistency. The club has not been consistent when it comes to keeping players for long,” he said during Dabort vs Hearts of Oak’s FA Cup pre-match discussion on StarTimes.

“I also think the player are not making good use of the platform when it comes to Hearts of Oak or rather the club having been able to take advantage of using the players for a while”

“The players come and they leave within a short period and that has been the problem of the day for Hearts of Oak, they are not consistent, a player plays for a season or two and then he leaves so it’s always about new players coming into the team but during our time we had players who has been there for like three years so there was consistency” he concluded.