1 hour ago

The office of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sent a strong word of caution to political parties and their apparatchiks to keep their campaigns and related materials away from the Manhyia Palace and historic Asante sites.

Speaking in an interview on Opemsuo Radio, a spokesperson for the palace warned of dire consequences against any individual or party that defies the directive.

“Let’s all listen to this announcement carefully because if you defy this caution, you will be invited. Yesterday, leaders met and everyone was tasked to send out the message to all the political parties and, by extension, the entire nation. You have the right to splash your posters wherever, but places like the Airport Roundabout are off limits… it is disrespectful to go and hang party colours around the effigy of Okomfo Anokye or our Queen Mother; it is disrespectful,” he said.

As Ghana draws closer to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, political parties are on a crusade to increase their visibility across the country through posters, billboards, and hanging of flags.

This has, however, led to the defacing of several public and private properties, leading to growing concerns.

Recently, a picture emerged on social media showing a statue of Okomfo Anokye draped in the colours of the ruling New Patriotic Party.