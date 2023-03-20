52 minutes ago

The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that the Kejetia market in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, will be open for traders on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, parts of the new Kejetia market were gutted by fire, destroying 34 shops.

The market was closed for days following a meeting between the management of the market and the leadership of the traders within the facility.

The Vice President on Monday morning visited the market to sympathize with the victims.

Addressing the traders, Dr. Bawumia indicated that the market would be open on Tuesday and assured the victims of government's support.

"I’ve spoken to the fire officials, and they told me, per their investigation, the fire outbreak wasn't caused by an electrical fault. They assured that the market will be open tomorrow. Government will support the victims."

"We will follow the recommendations of the fire service report and work with it." He said.

