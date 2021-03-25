39 minutes ago

The new Kumasi Kejetia traders in the Ashanti region are annoyed and poised to shut down their businesses over the high cost of electricity at the new market.

The traders at a news conference today said, the cost of electricity at the facility is extremely high which of course is eating up their revenues.

Mr Andy Coffie , the PRO of the traders, addressing the press revealed that the big Kejetia Market of about 7,240 stalls uses one metre.

According to him, the situation undoubtedly has led to the high electricity Tariffs at the market.

He said leaders of the traders have managed to acquire some metres from the electricity company of Ghana to fix in each of the shops, however authorities of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have not given them approval despite many meetings with them.

The issue he claimed has infuriated his people since they can no longer afford to pay the high electricity charges.

Lamenting on other related concerns, Mr Andy Coffie told Agyenkwa FM's Obofo Michael that, the non functionality of Kejetia lift, nonfunctionality of Kejetia Gas also regular flooding of the market is affecting businesses.

For this reason, they are going to close down their shops in the next two weeks to stage a massive demonstration over the high charges.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Kumasi City Market, Mr Kofi Duffour has debunked the allegations leveled against them but explained that they are going to do everything possible to rectify the problem in the market, assuring the general public especially, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuor Osei Tutu ll that, the Kumasi City Market will be well managed.