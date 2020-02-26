1 hour ago

Ghanaian star Kevin Ofori's hope of making a Bundesliga debut was deffered as he did not get the chance to play in Fortuna Düsseldorf's 2-0 loss to Freiburg.

The 18-year-old attacker could have made his Bundesliga debut on Saturday but coach Uwe Rösler could not feature him in the clash at Schwarzwald-Stadion stadium.

However the Ghanaian was also happy about the coup at the Dreisam.

But the youngster would have been much happier if he had finally been allowed to make his Bundesliga debut. But because Markus Suttner (32) was injured early and had to be replaced by Niko Gießelmann (28), the Ghanaian's first appearance in the Bundesliga was cancelled.

Coach Rösler had originally planned to replace Ofori for Kenan Karaman (25) in the course of the game, but he did not have that option in the end. So the highly talented Bubi of unfinished business had to return home.

So far, the story of Kelvin Ofori and Fortuna Düsseldorf has been a cup-only story.

He has played twice in competitive games, twice in the cup, and twice he has performed well. Under former coach Friedhelm Funkel, the Ghanaian was six times in the Bundesliga squad, but the ex-coach never sent him to the grass.