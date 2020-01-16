4 hours ago

Firebrand journalist and social media communicator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Tailor is in hot waters after a high court judge directed the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to arrest him.

The arrest warrant issued by Justice Eric Kyei Baffou of Accra Commercial High Court also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the loudmouth broadcaster.

He’s to be presented in Court to answer why he should not be committed to jail for his derogatory comments about him, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour.

In a recent episode of his social media video reportage called “With All Due Respect” and dubbed the “The Men in Red, Tainted Judiciary”, Kelvin Taylor, picked on the Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, and made several allegations against him.

“Today I will tell you about the men in red, yes the men in red and how some of them have been compromised”, Kelvin Taylor said in his introduction in the said video.

Kelvin Taylor further indicated in his video that among the recent High Court Justices who were promoted to the Court of Appeal, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, has been penned down by members of the ruling government to be used as the conduit to prosecute former government officials. He called on the new Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah to investigate the Court of Appeal Judge failing which he will release audio tapes in his custody bordering on meetings the Court of Appeal Judge has had with high ranking officials of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

The social media commentator further zeroed in on a case before Justice Eric Kyei Baffour entitled the “Republic versus Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and four others” indicating that he is deliberately twisting the law as far as proceedings, in that case, is concerned to favour the current NPP administration.

“Justice Eric Kyei Baffour was hurriedly promoted from a High Court Judge to a Court of Appeal Judge. I can say on Authority that Justice Kyei Baffour is operating on the orders of President Akufo-Addo and the National Security Minister Kan Dapaah. This is why the case of the former NCA board members was jumped straight to the Commercial Court to Kyei Baffour so that he will execute government agenda, this is basic. With all due respect my fellow Ghanaians, Justice Kyei Baffour is seriously doing the bidding of the President and more importantly the bidding of the National Security Minister, Mr. Kan Dapaah” Kelvin Taylor said.

Kelvin Taylor also alleged that the Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, has recently built a mansion in Accra that has become the talk of town in Nation.

“Justice Kyei Baffour has become too powerful and too rich in this short time. He recently built one of the most expensive mansions in Accra which in fact has become the talk in the corridors of the Justice department” Taylor said.

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour in issuing the arrest warrant said the warrant will hold until Kelvin Taylor is arrested and presented to his Court or until he longer exists on planet earth.