14 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah delivered a decisive performance as he scored the winning goal for Minnesota United FC in a 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer.

‎

‎The 25-year-old forward struck to seal all three points in a closely contested encounter, continuing his fine start to the season. His latest effort takes his tally to three goals in six league appearances, underlining his growing importance to the Minnesota side.

‎

‎While Yeboah was making the difference on the pitch, fellow Ghanaian Joseph Paintsil was absent from the LA Galaxy squad and did not feature in the match.

‎

‎Minnesota showed resilience to edge past their opponents, with Yeboah’s contribution proving crucial in securing the win.

‎

‎The striker’s form will be a welcome boost for his club as the MLS campaign gathers momentum, while also strengthening his case as one of Ghana’s in-form forwards abroad.