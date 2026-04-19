44 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah continued his fine scoring form in Major League Soccer, finding the net in Minnesota United FC’s 2-0 win over Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old striker scored one of the goals to help secure a comfortable victory for his side, further underlining his importance to Minnesota’s attacking play this season.

Yeboah has now scored five goals in eight league appearances in the 2026 campaign, an impressive return that highlights his growing influence in the team.

His consistent performances have provided a timely boost for Minnesota United, with the forward showing confidence and sharpness in front of goal.

As the season gathers pace, Yeboah’s form could prove vital both for his club’s ambitions and for Ghana, with the striker strengthening his case for a more prominent role at international level.