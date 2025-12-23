6 hours ago

Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy has opened up about a harrowing brush with death after a vehicle narrowly missed knocking him down in what he says could have ended in tragedy for himself and his team.

In a Facebook post shared a few days after the incident, the musician disclosed that the frightening moment occurred behind the Center Point Mall, where a driver reportedly lost control of a car while reversing and veered directly towards him on the sidewalk.

According to Kelvyn Boy, the situation could have turned fatal if not for the quick reflexes of two members of his team, who spotted the danger early and pulled him out of harm’s way.

Reflecting on the incident, the singer described it as almost becoming “the most tragic news” of his life, expressing deep gratitude for being alive.

“God saved me through two of my guys who saw it fast and reacted quick enough,” he wrote.

Although he escaped with his life, Kelvyn Boy was not entirely unscathed. The accident left him with a fractured ankle, an injury that has forced him to pull out of several scheduled performances.

He used the opportunity to apologise to promoters and fans affected by the cancellations, appealing to event organisers to work closely with his management team to reschedule the missed shows.

Despite the setback, the artiste remains optimistic and determined to fulfil his commitments before the year ends, even if it requires performing under difficult conditions.

“I’m racing against time. I’ll be there, even with crutches if need be, to rave. Nothing’s gonna stop us now,” he assured fans.

Kelvyn Boy ended his message with a sober reflection on life, urging the public to prioritise safety and gratitude.

“Stay safe, and always be thankful for life,” he concluded.