Affluent socialite, Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One has revealed what provoked firebrand politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Ken Agyepong to attack him publicly.

Speaking to Kofi TV in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the young millionaire disclosed that the ranting by the lawmaker was because he unknowingly touched his girlfriend.

The lawmaker in 2020 launched a blistering attack on Ibrah One, claiming that Ghana's security operatives will soon arrest him for his involvement in money laundering and failure to pay duties on his cars.

Unperturbed, Ibrah One took to one of his social media handles to respond to the lawmaker, stating that the gates to his house will be left open for 'two solid days' waiting for his arrest.

His post on Snap Chat read, 'Ken!!! My gate is going to remain open like this for 2 solid days. I did this just to show you how messy I am! On the 3rd day, people will start to die. even that your stupid short president will be part of the corpse! Even Bill Gate will look for me just to forgive him."

Kennedy Agyapong, who turned himself into a self-styled anti-corruption campaigner, speaking on 'The Seat' on Net 2 TV during the COVID-19 era lockdown, said he was ready to bring down anybody involved in fraudulent acts, irrespective of the person's position in the country.

Mr. Agyapong said ever since he started talking about exposing Ibrah for cybercrime and fraud, he had been approached by three individuals who came to plead with him not to expose them.

But speaking in the Kofi TV interview, Ibrah One maintained that Ken Agyepong would not have attacked him had it not been for the lady.

"Hmmm, it is a long story. I mistakenly touched his woman, that was all. I didn't know she was his woman. The girl brought herself; I didn't know. That was the reason why he was ranting. Kennedy will not rant unless you touch his woman. I won't say his woman because he is not married to the person. I'll say girlfriend.

"Later, I found out she was his girlfriend, the girl told me. After she spent the first night with me, that's when she let me know. I think Kennedy tried to call her, and she told me Kennedy was trying to call her. I asked her if she knows Kennedy; that's when she told me everything—that Kennedy took care of her, got her where she stays, and even bought her a car," Ibrah One said.

Asked what he did when he found out the truth, Ibrah One said because Ken Agyepong tagged him as a small boy, he got pissed and camped the lady for a month.

"So I said fine; since I am a small boy, you are not going to see her. So all those days he was ranting, the girl was with me. But he can't come out and say it was because of a girl. He tried to hide a lot of things, but it was because of a woman. Kennedy will never fight you if it's not because of a woman."

He disclosed that he's at peace with Ken after that incident.

"I have met him after the incident, I think, at Alisa Hotel. He even paid for my food. We are cool; I think he has now gotten it in his mind that women who have made their minds that they want to play games will always play their game." Ibrah One added.