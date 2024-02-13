1 hour ago

Tensions flared in Ghana’s Parliament on Tuesday, February 13, as a seemingly routine exchange of pleasantries took a dramatic turn between Members of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh.

The incident occurred when Sylvester Tetteh, the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, attempted to extend greetings to Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central upon the latter’s entrance into the chamber.

In a video captured by Citi FM’s Parliamentary correspondent, Ayikwei Okine, Mr Agyapong was visibly displeased with Tetteh’s attempt at a friendly interaction.

Agyapong, known for his outspoken demeanour, was seen verbally berating his colleague MP and emphatically instructing him to move away. The unexpected confrontation took many by surprise as the exchange escalated in intensity.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin swiftly intervened to diffuse the brewing tension and prevent the situation from spiralling into a full-blown brawl.

The Effutu MP guided Sylvester Tetteh away from Kennedy Agyapong, maintaining order in the chamber.

The incident has sparked discussions among parliamentary observers, with many questioning the root cause of the heated exchange between the two MPs.