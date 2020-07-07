48 minutes ago

The self-acclaimed prophet, who was reported to have threatened the life of President Akufo-Addo and the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, has disclosed that he was not arrested by the National Security but rather, Kennedy Agyapongs’s bodyguards.

Apostle Adjei was accused and pleaded not guilty to the threat of death, he was remanded, and has recently been granted Ghc 100,000 bail by an Accra circuit court.

According to an interview on Rainbow Radio, Apostle Kwabena Adjei has revealed that the men believed to have been from the Bureau Of National Investigations or National Security Council that came to arrest him were actually Kennedy Agyapong’s bodyguards.

He said that along with Kennedy Agyapong’s bodyguards were the ‘Invincible forces’; the NPP’s vigilante groups, who were perceived to be from the National security council.

Regarding one of the charges levelled against him, the Apostle denied ever being in possession of ‘weed’ and stated that he would have smoked it in his house rather than in the public eye.

The Apostle declared confidently that it was the will of God that he be arrested and humiliated for a purpose, adding that the NDC is destined to win the 2020 presidential election by all means possible.

He, therefore, cautioned the NDC to not take things for granted and leave the NPP to advantage as all are in favor of the NDC to win the 2020 general election.