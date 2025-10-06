7 hours ago

The Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Ken Ashigbey, has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for his inclusive engagement with civil society organisations (CSOs) on the ongoing fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Dr. Ashigbey described last Friday’s meeting with the President as a “positive engagement” that demonstrated a renewed commitment to tackling Ghana’s worsening environmental crisis through collaboration and open dialogue.

“The engagement was a positive one in terms of carrying everybody along — the assurances from President Mahama and the Lands Minister on the galamsey fight give us hope,” he said.

Dr. Ashigbey commended the President for showing “strong political leadership” and expressed confidence in the dedication of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to reversing the destructive effects of illegal mining.

However, he observed that the meeting’s format did not allow CSOs to present their full range of concerns or receive clear benchmarks for assessing progress.

“We were hoping the President would provide milestones and timelines that define success in this fight,” he noted. “Nonetheless, it was a good first step, and we look forward to more structured engagement going forward.”

“Last year, then-former President Mahama called for a state of emergency in the Volta Lake area. Today, with turbidity levels nearing 90,000, the situation is even more alarming,” he warned.

Reiterating the CSOs’ long-standing call, Dr. Ashigbey urged the government to declare a state of emergency in the Volta Lake area, citing dangerously high turbidity levels.He further recommended that Ghana Water Limited and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency regularly publish water quality reports to promote transparency and accountability. He also called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other research institutions to conduct frequent tests on soil and food quality to monitor contamination caused by illegal mining.

Addressing the root causes of the galamsey menace, Dr. Ashigbey stressed the need to tackle illicit financial flows and prosecute the powerful figures—including financiers, chiefs, and politically connected individuals—who enable the illegal trade.

“The real criminals are not the poor young men in the pits but the wealthy and influential people behind the scenes. Some chiefs have shown leadership by resisting galamsey, but others have failed their people and must be held to account,” he said.

He concluded by calling on the National House of Chiefs to take a stronger stance against traditional leaders complicit in illegal mining and urged continued collaboration between government and CSOs to sustain momentum in the national fight against galamsey.