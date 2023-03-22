5 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and an alumnus of St. Augustines College has called on the Education Minister and the government to engage key stakeholders on critical educational policies.

In Mr Ashigbey’s view, education is a critical sector that must not be toyed with haphazard policies that would have a negative impact on students.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Mr Ashigbey said “the people who are taking the decisions for us in education, they need to listen to us, who have vested interest because we are not happy with the kind of quality that is coming out of these schools.

“It is important that those who are running education need to engage us as parents, as old students, as owners of these schools…it is important they [government] listen to us.”

His comments come after the Education Minister on Tuesday claimed that the Akufo-Addo government has chalked more successes in the education sector than any government.

In a media interaction on Tuesday, March 21, Dr Adutwum praised the government’s educational achievements.

He maintained that the gains made in the sector since the NPP government took office have been incomparable.

“But I want to tell you one thing, Nana Akufo-Addo’s achievements in education are incontestable. The records of President Akufo-Addo in education are unmatched. So, if anyone wants to engage me as Minister of Education, I don’t have any record of my own. I have the record of the President”, Dr Adutwum added.

Source: citifmonline