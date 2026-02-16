37 minutes ago

The Ken Campaign has firmly rejected claims that businessman and former flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong is considering leaving the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting his commitment to the party remains intact.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, the campaign’s spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong, described the rumours as baseless and misleading.

“Ken will never break away from the NPP. At no point has he contemplated forming another political party,” Mr Frimpong stated, stressing that Mr Agyapong’s loyalty to the party is “unbroken, unshaken, and unchanged.”

His comments come amid speculation following the declaration of the NPP’s flagbearer results, with some party supporters questioning Mr Agyapong’s absence from recent party activities.

Addressing concerns over his non-appearance at events such as the party’s national thanksgiving ceremony, Mr Frimpong explained that the former Assin Central MP was out of town at the time, adding that the absence should not be interpreted as disinterest or dissent.

He also challenged the notion that party members are required to pay courtesy calls to the elected flagbearer as proof of support.

“Not every party member has visited Mahamudu Bawumia at his residence; does that mean they don’t support him?” he asked. “Regarding Ken’s absence from the national thanksgiving ceremony, I understand the expectations, but the truth is that he was simply out of town.”

The Ken Campaign says Mr Agyapong remains focused on strengthening party unity and supporting the NPP’s broader objectives ahead of future electoral contests.