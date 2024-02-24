4 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as Senior Presidential Advisor on the economy.

He will also serve as the President’s Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare.

Mr Ofori-Atta was on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, relieved of his role as Minister for Finance, a position he held for seven years.

In this new office, Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to leverage his extensive experience and network to attract international investments and bolster private sector participation in Ghana’s development.