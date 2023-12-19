4 hours ago

Contrary to reports that he had resigned, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta appears set to the lead Ministry in 2024.

Joining the staff of the Ministry of Finance in thanksgiving for God’s mercy and preservation in 2023, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Lord will continue to lead and guide the country in 2024.

“I’m assure that the Lord will continue to lead and guide us in 2024. Our testimony is indeed victory on every side! Humbled to be leading the brilliant and resilient staff of Ministry of Finance” he said.

As such, the Minister is poised to lead a turn around in an economy battered by debt exchange and covid-19 pandemic in order to create productivity, prosperity and employment.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has consistently stated that the government has ‘turned the corner’, citing a significant reduction in inflation which fell to 26.4% in November 2023, from 54% in December 2022, a stable exchange rate and a substantial reduction in the government fiscal deficit.

Post Covid-19, the Minister launched the ¢100 billion GhanaCARES (Obaatanpa) programme, a four years ‘clinical structural focus’ of President Akufo-Addo’s transformation agenda as it builds a deliberate rapidity on the gains chalked so far.

Through GhanaCARES programme, the government will expedite government’s digitalisation agenda to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery; revitalise the housing and construction industry to address the severe housing deficit; create job opportunities and establish Ghana as a regional Hub.

Already, the Ghana CARES “Obaatan Pa” Programme is yielding significant return as Mr. Ofori-Atta leads the agenda to revolutionise Ghana’s rice sector through the implementation of the Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme.

As part of the revitalisation, Mr. ofori-Atta also led the government to establish “YouBanC” to create one million jobs for Ghanaian youth. This is part of the ambitious ¢100 billion GhanaCARES ‘Obaatanpa’ Programme.

“Our strategy to place the private sector at the heart of this endeavour is to accelerate competitive import substitution and export expansion to generate sustainable jobs for our teeming youth (under 35 years), who make up about 71% of the population”, Mr. Ofori-Atta stated