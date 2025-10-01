3 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has been sighted walking freely in the United States.

Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024, was placed on a Red Notice on June 2, 2025, following a warrant issued for his arrest.

He is facing allegations linked to five separate cases, including contractual dealings between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), as well as procurement and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral Project.

Although now based in the U.S., Ofori-Atta has challenged the legality of the arrest warrant.

In a TikTok video, outspoken political commentator Kevin Taylor published a photo of the former minister strolling on an American street.

He lashed out at President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of failing to ensure Ofori-Atta’s extradition despite the Red Notice.

“I blame the president, I blame this government. The OSP needs to be sacked. Mr President, I blame you for this. Because if Ken Ofori-Atta is still in America and you have somebody you assigned to bring him home to face the law, and it’s not happening, then you’re the one to be blamed,” Taylor argued.

“The OSP must be dismissed. If Kissi Agyabeng remains in office, it means, Mr President, you are not serious about the fight against corruption,” he said, adding that the Special Prosecutor appeared to be shielding politically connected figures.

He further insisted that the inability to bring Ofori-Atta back undermines Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), a key anti-corruption promise from the 2024 campaign.Taylor stressed that the public’s frustration continues to mount, warning that Ghana’s fight against corruption risks losing credibility if no action is taken.