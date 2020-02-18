17 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi has denied claims that he is set to take over the vacant coaching job of struggling Ghana Premier League outfit Great Olympics.

The Japanese trainer however did not stop short to admit that he has been contacted by someone to take over the coaching job of the Accra based side.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi took to his twitter handle to debunk the rumours linking him with the Wonder club hot seat.

"There has been a rumour that I’m interested in Great Olympics job. The fact is that someone contacted me for the job but I never contacted them,"

The former Aduana Stars and Ifeanyi Ubah trainer reiterated his desire to come and work in the Ghana Premier League.

"Ghana Premier League is a great place of work. I don't deny a possibility for to work there again".

The beleaguered Ghana Premier League side have been without a coach since the resignation of Prince Kwoffie after the home loss to WAFA some weeks ago.