3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called on his supporters to remain calm and avoid inflammatory rhetoric following provisional results from the party’s presidential primary.

Early tallies from several polling centres across the country indicate that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is firmly in the lead, securing more than half of the total votes cast nationwide. Mr Agyapong and the three other aspirants are trailing, together accounting for roughly 43 per cent of the votes.

Speaking to his supporters on Saturday, January 31, Mr Agyapong urged them to reject divisive slogans and instead embrace unity within the party.

He cautioned against statements such as “no Ken, no vote,” noting that similar sentiments would have been harmful if he had emerged victorious and others had lost. He encouraged all party faithful to come together as one family regardless of the outcome.

The former MP further appealed for internal harmony, stressing that no individual should be targeted or blamed over the decision of delegates, which he said must be respected.

Drawing on his long political journey, Mr Agyapong reflected on past defeats and reminded supporters that setbacks are part of democratic life. He encouraged them not to lose hope, describing the outcome as a moment to remain strong, faithful, and optimistic about the future.

He expressed deep appreciation to members of his campaign team for their dedication and hard work throughout the race, acknowledging their sacrifices and commitment.

Mr Agyapong also reassured supporters who felt disappointed, urging them to lift their spirits and remember that both victory and defeat are normal in politics.

Provisional results continue to suggest a clear advantage for Dr Bawumia as the party moves toward final collation, with leaders calling for calm and unity as the process concludes.