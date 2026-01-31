10 minutes ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has voiced strong confidence in the integrity of the party’s ongoing presidential primary, saying he expects a transparent and peaceful process.

Speaking to the media at a polling centre in Assin Central in the Central Region, Mr Agyapong said safeguards had been put in place to prevent a recurrence of the controversies that characterised the party’s 2023 internal elections.

“I don’t foresee a repeat of what happened in 2023. We’ve all worked hard to block any form of rigging, and I believe today’s contest will be fair,” he noted.

Beyond the vote, the outspoken politician stressed the need for unity within the NPP, regardless of who eventually emerges as flagbearer.

“If I win, my priority will be to bring everyone together. The party must move forward as one family,” he said.

He acknowledged that internal competitions can be intense and emotions may run high but cautioned against allowing disagreements to fracture the party.

“Words can be exchanged during contests, but that should never be a reason for anyone to abandon the party. After today, we must close ranks and work towards victory in 2028,” he added.

Mr Agyapong also made a direct appeal to delegates, urging them to support his bid by voting for him on the ballot.

The NPP presidential primaries are currently taking place across the country, with Mr Agyapong facing competition from former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former party General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.