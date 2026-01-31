3 hours ago

Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has accepted the results of the party’s presidential primary and urged his supporters to rally behind the newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the spirit of unity and respect.

Addressing the media after the Electoral Commission officially announced the results at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Saturday, January 31, Mr Agyapong said he fully acknowledges the verdict of the delegates and has pledged his loyalty to the party’s chosen candidate.

He appealed to his followers to remain calm and support efforts to strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections, stressing that the collective goal must now be victory for the party.

Mr Agyapong noted that elections naturally produce both winners and losers, and maturity in democracy requires accepting outcomes in good faith.

He further emphasised that true unity within the party must be founded on mutual respect, urging members to tolerate diverse opinions while working toward a common objective.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged winner of the contest with 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast. Mr Agyapong followed in second place with 46,554 votes (23.76%), while Dr Bryan Acheampong secured third position with 36,303 votes (18.53%).

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum placed fourth with 1,999 votes (1.02%), and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong finished fifth with 402 votes (0.21%).

The other aspirants have also congratulated Dr Bawumia and pledged their support, as the NPP moves to consolidate unity in preparation for the 2028 general elections.