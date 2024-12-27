3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was captured dancing at a public event in Accra.

This marks his second public appearance following the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The former NPP flagbearer aspirant attended the annual Thanksgiving service organized by the East Legon Executive Fitness Club on December 26, 2024.

The all-white service, held in Accra, brought together notable dignitaries, including the owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

Agyapong was pulled from his chair by gospel musician Brother Sammy, who was leading a session of praises.

The MP gladly accepted the invitation and joined Brother Sammy and other club members on the dance floor, showcasing his dance moves to the delight of attendees.