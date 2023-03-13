3 hours ago

President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, for his statement on the Electoral Commission of Ghana’s (EC's) insistence to use only the Ghana Card for the registration of new voters for the 2024 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, said that he is against the proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for the registration of new voters.

“For Americans, even Ghanaians who have naturalized, they are so proud to hold an American passport. Ghana has people taking bogus decisions, and I wonder about those who sit there and take such decisions.

“That a whole Ghana passport, you claim that to register to vote, we won’t allow use the Ghana passport, we have lost our identity to National Identification, what?” he lamented this in an interview on Sompa FM.

He reiterated his strict opposition to the move asking, “what makes me know I am a Ghanaian? It is my passport.”

Reacting to his in a tweet shared on Monday, March 13, 2023, Franklin Cudjoe described the Assin Central MP as a sensible man because he rejected the EC’s proposal, which he said would disenfranchise Ghanaians if accepted.

He added that it is hope that more members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will join the MP to reject the EC’s proposal.

“Kennedy Agyapong is a very sensible man. He rejects the Electoral Commission's latest attempt to disenfranchise a section of voters. May many in the NPP follow Kennedy’s practical thinking on the EC,” the tweet the MP shared.

Source: Ghanaweb