10 hours ago

Former Ghana Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Tony Aidoo, has openly called on Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to bow out of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential contest, insisting the former Assin Central MP lacks the qualities required to lead the nation.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Dr Aidoo was asked to share his thoughts on the five aspirants competing to become the NPP’s flagbearer ahead of the next general election. His verdict on Mr Agyapong was blunt and uncompromising.

“Among all the candidates so far, Kennedy Agyapong should withdraw,” he declared.

Dr Aidoo criticised what he described as the outspoken politician’s temperament and public conduct, arguing that such traits are incompatible with the responsibilities of the presidency.

“We cannot hand over the highest office of the land to a braggart who goes around making reckless accusations and spreading falsehoods about people,” he said.

According to him, leadership at the presidential level demands restraint, integrity and statesmanship — qualities he believes Mr Agyapong does not possess.

“Simply put, he is not presidential material,” Dr Aidoo stressed.

The NPP is set to hold its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, as the party positions itself for the next general elections.

Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, the race includes former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong; Bosomtwe MP and former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong.