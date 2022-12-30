5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has advised Ghanaian and African artistes especially the up and coming ones, not to see music and entertainment as only a fun making enterprise but to consider it as a huge business oriented venture within the realm of tourism.

This he said can help improve the incomes and the livelihoods of the artistes while raking in revenue for the country and Africa at large.

Mr. Agyapong made these remarks when he showed up at the Afrochella's festival Wednesday at the El Walk sports stadium in Accra to encourage the youth in order to develop their talent with business mindset.

The Afrochella festival is an annual entertainment event that allows Ghanaian and African diverse cultures to be showcased through music and dance.

Last year 2021, it was held for one(1) day. This year's event was organised in two(2) days from Wednesday December 28 to 29, 2022.

Hon. Agyapong was welcomed on stage by a popular Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, to address the participants.

The Assin Central legislator, who is versatile and ubiquitous for his unflinching benevolence, is admired by many including the youth entrepreneurs. Mr. Agyapong, who did not want to bore the audience with long speech, appealed to the participants particularly those from the diaspora, to invite their friends to come and invest in the tourism sector of Ghana as there is a great potential to tap into.

He used the occasion to wish the crowd a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.