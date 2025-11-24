1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong suffered a political setback on Saturday, November 22, 2025, when a prominent faction of his supporters publicly defected to the camp of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, signalling a shift in allegiance ahead of the upcoming NPP flagbearer primaries.

The defections occurred during a Bawumia campaign event in Cape Coast North, where members of the group, previously staunch advocates of Agyapong, openly declared their support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

One representative of the defecting faction told the gathering, “Those of us here are well-known and hardworking Kennedy Agyapong supporters, but today we have seen the light. We have decided to declare our support for Dr. Bawumia and vote for him to become our flagbearer and lead us to victory.”

In making their decision public, the group likened Bawumia to a “good commodity” that must be returned to the market, emphasizing their belief in his leadership and electability for the 2028 presidential elections.

“The question we have been asking ourselves is this: if you present something good to the market and all the products are not sold, would you throw away the unsold goods or present them again, knowing their quality? We believe in presenting our good product back to the market, and victory will be ours. We are praying to God to grant you victory, and we will continue to work hard for you,” a member said.

The defection reflects a growing momentum for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Central Region.

In addition to the group of former Kennedy Agyapong supporters, 30 of the region’s 45 constituency youth organizers also publicly endorsed Bawumia, advocating for him to be retained as the NPP’s presidential candidate. This development adds to the list of strategic losses for Agyapong, who has been actively campaigning for the party’s 2028 flagbearer slot.

The Central Region has historically been a battleground for NPP support, and the realignment of key campaign operatives and grassroots organizers to Bawumia’s camp could have significant implications for the primaries, potentially reshaping the trajectory of the contest ahead of the national convention.