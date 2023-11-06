6 hours ago

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has posited that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, will become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 presidential elections.

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the newly-elected flagbearer of the NPP is the worst presidential candidate in the party's history and that he will cause its defeat in the 2024 election.

In a series of tweets, Ofosu Kwakye opined that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the elections, John Dramani Mahama, would emerge as the winner in the 2024 elections, due to what he perceived as Dr. Bawumia's inadequacy as a candidate.

“NPP delegates have elected the worst NPP Prez candidate ever. Nearly 40% of NPP folks do not like him and rightly so, because his own words of the past will be his undoing. For instance, in the video below, he explains why he should be thrown out at the polls in 2024,” he said.

"Two definite predictions: JM wins in 2024. Ken Agyapong will be NPP flagbearer in 2028, all things being equal," he stated.

He added “pitiful attempt to put a brave face on a weak showing by Bawumia and his supporters. Massive internal revolt against the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia tag team. He goes into 2024, a very weak candidate devoid of a solid mandate from his party”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.

Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.

Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.