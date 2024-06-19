2 hours ago

FC Dinamo București, a team from the Romanian Liga 1, has officially signed Ghanaian-born center-back Kennedy Boateng on a two-year contract.

Boateng, aged 27, has successfully transferred to the prestigious Romanian club during this summer's transfer window.

Having previously played for WAFA and recently becoming a free agent after his contract with SC Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga expired last season, Boateng is set to bolster Dinamo București's defense.

The announcement of Boateng's signing was made by the Romanian club on their official Instagram page, highlighting the acquisition of the towering 1.91m defender, whose contract extends beyond 2026.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother, Kennedy Boateng has opted to represent the Togo men's senior national team at the international level, adding an international dimension to his career as he embarks on this new chapter in Romanian football.